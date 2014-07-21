Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Telenor Group's subsidiary in Bangladesh, Grameenphone, has today announced its second quarter 2014 results. Telenor's consolidated figures in millions of Norwegian crowns are as follows:
Q214 Reuters poll Q213 Revenues 2,025 1,966 1,788 EBITDA before other items 1,094 n/a 916 EBITDA 1,098 1,032 916 Operating profit 781 n/a 632 CAPEX 285 n/a 157 During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 550,000 to 49.233 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)