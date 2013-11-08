Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Nov 8 Telecom Italia said on Friday it had set the minimum conversion price of a 1.3 billion euros convertible bond it is issuing at 0.6801 euros.
The maximum conversion price was set at 0.8331 euros, it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)