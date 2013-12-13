BRIEF-Cracow court announces insolvency of Action's unit
* Court in Cracow announces insolvency of the company's unit SFK Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE Dec 13 Telefonica Czech Republic will take 32.8 million euros ($45.11 million) from accumulated profits at its Slovak subsidiary, the company said.
Czech investment group PPF agreed last month to take a majority stake in Telefonica CR from its Spanish parent Telefonica. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
BERLIN, March 3 Volkswagen's luxury division Audi is recalling 681,000 cars in China to fix coolant pumps that could overheat, a spokesman said.
* Its 24.5 million zloty ($6.01 million) gross offer chosen by Narodowy Fundusz Zdrowia Centrala w Warszawie