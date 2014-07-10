BRIEF-Madkom Feb. revenue up 53 pct yoy
* Feb. revenue 371,846 zlotys ($91,340), up 53 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0710 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, July 10 Teleperformance SA : * Shares rise 6 pct after deal to buy aegis U.S. operations for $610 million * Business acquired accounts for $400 mln in annual revenue * Deal expected to close in Q3 2014 and to be accretive to EPS by more than 10 pct starting from 2015.
* Feb. revenue 371,846 zlotys ($91,340), up 53 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0710 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Airways New Zealand awards Leidos contract to modernize air traffic management systems
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.