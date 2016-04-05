MADRID, April 5 Spanish fast-food company Telepizza said on Tuesday it plans to list on domestic stock markets with an issue worth between 500 million and 600 million euros ($568 million-$681 million).

The company will issue new shares and make a secondary offering of existing shares by current sole shareholder Foodco Finance.

Proceeds from the listing would be used by the company to reduce debt, pay for transaction costs associated with the offering and pay and lend certain amounts to its managers under incentive plans, Telepizza said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)