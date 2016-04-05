UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, April 5 Spanish fast-food company Telepizza said on Tuesday it plans to list on domestic stock markets with an issue worth between 500 million and 600 million euros ($568 million-$681 million).
The company will issue new shares and make a secondary offering of existing shares by current sole shareholder Foodco Finance.
Proceeds from the listing would be used by the company to reduce debt, pay for transaction costs associated with the offering and pay and lend certain amounts to its managers under incentive plans, Telepizza said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.