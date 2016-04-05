(Adds detail, background)

MADRID, April 5 Madrid-based pizza delivery business Telepizza is planning a public share offering worth up to 600 million euros ($681 million), most of which will be used to reduce debt, the company said on Tuesday.

Private equity owner Permira, which took Telepizza private 10 years ago, aims to take advantage of Spain's economic recovery to exit its 2006 investment, with Spain's retail sector having recorded growing sales for nearly 20 months in a row.

However, the move comes after a slow start to the year for Spanish listings. Only one $2.2 million public offering was completed during the first quarter, compared with the $5.3 billion generated by three deals in the same period last year, a study by consultant EY shows.

Telepizza, which serves pizzas and burgers in 15 countries from Poland to Colombia, said the planned offering is expected to raise between 500 million and 600 million euros.

The deal will comprise a primary offering of new shares and a secondary offering of existing shares held by Permira, the company said.

Telepizza, which traded on the Spanish stock market for a decade until Permira took it private, said it made 57.7 million euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in 2015.

It did not provide detail on its debt, but a source told Reuters recently that net debt had dropped to 230 million euros from 575 million euros after a 2014 refinancing.

BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the offering.

The flotation on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia stock exchanges has yet to be approved by the Spanish stock market regulator. ($1 = 0.8806 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by David Goodman)