Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Tele Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Monday Q3 revenue was 59 mln zlotys versus 58.6 mln zlotys a year earlier
* Q3 operating profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 2 million zlotys a year earlier
* Q3 net profit 0.6 million zlotys versus 1.3 million zlotys a year earlier
* Confirms its 2014-2015 guidance
* Does not rule out possibility of future guidance revision due to lower than expected proceeds of E series share issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)