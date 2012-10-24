Oct 24 Telesat Canada and Telesat LLC on Wednesday added $200 million of senior notes to an existing issue , said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. J.P Morgan, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TELESAT AMT $200 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.5 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 4.911 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/29/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 439 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS