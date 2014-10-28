Oct 28 Teleste Oyj

* Teleste signs a three-year agreement with SNCF (French National Railway Company) for maintenance of its video surveillance system

* Says value of this agreement is over 2 million euros

* Says Teleste will handle high-level maintenance of system, which per today cover about 15,000 cameras exploited by more than 350 workstations