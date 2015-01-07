Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 7 Teleste Oyj :
* Acquired entire share capital of Mitron Group Oy Ltd.
* Transaction is expected to increase teleste's 2015 net sales more than 22 million euros ($26.13 million)
* Impact on Teleste's operating profit is estimated to be positive.
* Transaction becomes effective on Jan. 7 2015
* Mitron's current management will continue to be in charge of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8421 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
