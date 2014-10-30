Oct 30 Teleste Oyj

* Q3 orders received 49.0 million euros versus 51.1 million euros

* Q3 revenue 50.4 million euros versus 46.5 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 4.9 million euros versus 3.2 million euros

* Says estimates that net sales for 2014 will reach 2013 level, while operating profit is likely to fall from 2013 level