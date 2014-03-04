BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
SOFIA, March 4 Customer services group Teletech Holdings has acquired Bulgarian outsourcing company Sofica Group for an undisclosed sum, it said on Tuesday.
Sofica Group's 800 staff in Bulgaria and Macedonia will provide customer services in more than 18 languages for Teletech's clients, the U.S. group said in a statement.
Outsourcing of IT and business services is a growing sector in the European Union's poorest country, with investors attracted by cheap labour with strong language skills. The number of people employed in outsourcing increased by about 20 percent to more than 20,000 last year.
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.