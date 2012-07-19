Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
July 19 Business process outsourcing provider TeleTech Holdings Inc said it will stop certain operations in Spain by the end of July.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it would cease certain operations as a result of the "termination of contracts with clients".
The company said its Spanish subsidiaries, which have about 1,400 employees, has commenced severance procedures with employees.
The company expects to take a total pre-tax restructuring charge of between $14 million and $17 million for severance and other shut-down costs in the quarter ended June 30. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.