By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, April 20 SKY, the direct-to-home
satellite television unit of Mexican broadcaster Televisa, is
preparing to launch a new broadband service that will be
initially available in some areas of Mexico City.
"Blue To Go" starts with a basic speed of 3 Megabytes for
149 pesos ($11), that customers can only get if they also buy
the direct-to-home starter satellite service of 309 pesos ($23)
for 173 channels, a SKY sales representative told Reuters on
Friday.
If customers demand more speed, SKY has packages of 6 Mb, 10
Mb and 20 Mb.
"We will deliver fiber to the street you live in and then
finish the connection with cable to your home," the sales
representative said, adding that the company is still deciding
which areas of the city to offer the service first.
SKY's management was not immediately available for comment.
The company ended December with just over 4 million customers,
including some in Central America and the Dominican Republic.
Its closest competitor is DISH Mexico - a venture between
media conglomerate MVS Comunicaciones and EchoStar Corp - which
reached 2.3 million subscribers in 2011.
Telefonos de Mexico, the fixed-line phone firm controlled by
the world's richest man Carlos Slim, has a billing agreement
with DISH.
Televisa also owns three other cable companies
in Mexico, including Cablevision, which offer
similar broadband speeds and prices plus television and phone
services, often bundled in packages.
Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language
TV programs, joined forces with rival TV Azteca
last year to take on Slim, owner of the two leading phone
companies in the country, as they elbowed for room in the
telecoms market.
Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for TV Azteca's sister cellphone
company Iusacell is under review by competition watchdog Cofeco
after three of five commissioners blocked the transaction in
February. Their final ruling is expected by mid-year.
TV Azteca has also marketed its fiber-optic service
Totalplay which is deploying in the capital.
($1 = 13.24 pesos)
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Veronica Gomez)