MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexican broadcaster Televisa
said on Wednesday it had signed content distribution deals with
NBCUniversal and its Spanish-language unit Telemundo to expand
its selection of films and series, boosting its streaming video
service, blim.
Televisa said in a statement the accord with NBCUniversal
International Distribution included expanding Televisa's
existing contract for free-to-air television, as well as content
for blim, which competes with rivals such as Netflix.
The content would include films and series.
In the case of Telemundo Internacional, the deal was just
for blim and would cover Telemundo series including telenovela
"El Senor de los Cielos" (The Lord of the Skies), Televisa said.
The Mexican company said the deals for Mexico and Latin
America were for a "number of years", though a Televisa
spokesman could not immediately say for how many.
