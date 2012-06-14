Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
(Corrects to show Televisa weighing conditions, not implementing measures)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Thursday it will evaluate whether to accept or reject conditions imposed by competition regulators for its purchase of half of cell phone company Iusacell.
Conditions include creating a new pay programming package with its four open-air channels and offering advertising time to participants in the Mexican telecommunications industry.
Earlier on Thursday, Mexico's Federal Competition Commission approved Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for 50 percent of Iusacell but imposed a list of conditions. (Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.