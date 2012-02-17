MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Friday it plans to invest $850 million this year in expanding its businesses, focusing on its cable and satellite offers, two of its fastest-growing segments in recent years.

Starting in 2012, Televisa will report revenue and operating segment income for its content business as a single segment, combining TV broadcasting, pay television networks, programming exports and online revenue.

Televisa's Executive Vice President Alfonso de Angoitia told an analyst conference call that the new content segment is expected to grow between 6 and 7 percent this year.

The company posted fourth-quarter earnings of 2.17 billion pesos ($155 million) on Thursday, down 17 percent from the October-December period, hit by higher financing costs. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)