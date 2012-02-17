(Adds details on royalties, dividend, background)
MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexican broadcaster
Televisa plans to increase its 2012 capital
spending budget by 7 percent to $850 million to expand its cable
and satellite businesses, two of its fastest-growing segments in
recent years.
Starting in 2012, Televisa will report revenue and operating
segment income for its content business as a single segment,
combining TV broadcasting, pay television networks, programming
exports and online revenue.
Televisa Executive Vice President Alfonso de Angoitia said
the company will propose an annual dividend payment of $100
million to shareholders at an upcoming meeting and that it
expects royalties from its programming deal with U.S.
Spanish-language network Univision of around $245 million.
Televisa posted fourth-quarter earnings of 2.17 billion
pesos ($155 million) on Thursday, down 17 percent from the
October-December period, hit by higher financing costs. But its
quarterly revenue rose by 11 percent.
Mexico's competition watchdog Cofeco earlier this month
rejected Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for half of cell phone
company Iusacell. De Angoitia said the company plans to file an
appeal.
Cofeco said the bid could create an incentive for Televisa
and Iusacell's sister company, broadcaster TV Azteca, to fix
advertising prices, given than together they dominate close to
90 percent of the open-air market.
"We understand the concern," De Angoitia said. "This
hypothetical collusion has never happened in the past between
these companies."
Televisa and Iusacell have until mid-March to appeal.
Televisa shares rose 1 percent to 53.70 pesos in Mexico and
gained 0.86 percent to $20.94 on Wall Street.
