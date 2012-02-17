(Adds details on royalties, dividend, background)

MEXICO CITY Feb 17 Mexican broadcaster Televisa plans to increase its 2012 capital spending budget by 7 percent to $850 million to expand its cable and satellite businesses, two of its fastest-growing segments in recent years.

Starting in 2012, Televisa will report revenue and operating segment income for its content business as a single segment, combining TV broadcasting, pay television networks, programming exports and online revenue.

Televisa Executive Vice President Alfonso de Angoitia said the company will propose an annual dividend payment of $100 million to shareholders at an upcoming meeting and that it expects royalties from its programming deal with U.S. Spanish-language network Univision of around $245 million.

Televisa posted fourth-quarter earnings of 2.17 billion pesos ($155 million) on Thursday, down 17 percent from the October-December period, hit by higher financing costs. But its quarterly revenue rose by 11 percent.

Mexico's competition watchdog Cofeco earlier this month rejected Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for half of cell phone company Iusacell. De Angoitia said the company plans to file an appeal.

Cofeco said the bid could create an incentive for Televisa and Iusacell's sister company, broadcaster TV Azteca, to fix advertising prices, given than together they dominate close to 90 percent of the open-air market.

"We understand the concern," De Angoitia said. "This hypothetical collusion has never happened in the past between these companies."

Televisa and Iusacell have until mid-March to appeal.

Televisa shares rose 1 percent to 53.70 pesos in Mexico and gained 0.86 percent to $20.94 on Wall Street.