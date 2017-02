July 10 Mexican broadcaster Televisa posted a 16 percent drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday.

The company earned 1.396 billion pesos ($105 million) in the April-June period, down from the 1.662 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2011.

Mexico's largest broadcaster said net sales were 16.984 billion pesos in the second quarter of 2012. ($1 = 13.3396 at end June) (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)