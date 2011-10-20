MEXICO CITY Oct 20 Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Thursday it expects further pressure on financial results if the peso exchange rate against the dollar remains weak for the rest of 2011.

Televisa (TV.N) (TLVACPO.MX), the biggest producer of Spanish-language content in the world, posted late on Wednesday a 6.8 percent decline in third-quarter earnings, hurt by foreign exchange losses, while revenues rose 8.1 percent.

The peso depreciated more than 15 percent between July and September. According to the latest Mexico central bank survey of analysts, the peso could end 2011 at around 12.62 to the dollar and at a very similar level by December of 2012.

The Mexican currency closed 2010 at 12.3650 per dollar.

"If the peso remains weak, you will see a similar effect (in the fourth quarter) to the one you saw in this (third) quarter," Televisa's Executive Vice President Alfonso de Angoitia told an analyst conference call.

Televisa's programming export business, publishing and direct-to-home SKY satellite operations as well as some cable distribution via its Bestel unit are all exposed to currency fluctuations, the executive said.

"In general, about 20 percent of the sales of Grupo Televisa are denominated in dollars, so a weaker peso of course will affect those sales," De Angoitia said.

In terms of cost and expenses, which include programming purchases or payment of some satellite services, some 25 percent of them are denominated in the U.S. currency.

Televisa shares rose close to 5 percent to 55.32 pesos Thursday morning.

($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end September) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz)