CORRECTED-Post-it notes maker 3M's quarterly profit rises 11.3 percent
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
MEXICO CITY Jan 19 A Mexican tribunal has stuck down a ruling which declared that broadcaster Grupo Televisa did not have market power in pay television, two people with knowledge of the matter said, opening the door to tougher rules against the company.
The ruling, which upheld a legal challenge to the 2015 decision by the Federal Telecommunications Institute, means that telecoms regulator has to make its decision again. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Johnson & Johnson ceo says no definitive timeline for review of diabetes care businesses