BRIEF-Murphy USA reports preliminary Q1 results
* Reg-Murphy USA announces preliminary q1 results and updates 2017 guidance
MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico's Grupo Televisa expects its capital expenditure in 2016 will be similar to its investment in 2015, the company's Executive Vice President Alfonso Angoitia said on a conference call on Friday. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Reg-Murphy USA announces preliminary q1 results and updates 2017 guidance
* Innoviva issues statement on upcoming annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: