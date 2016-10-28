BRIEF-LSI Industries Inc reports second quarter results
* LSI Industries Inc. Reports operating results for the second quarter and six months ended december 31, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexicos Grupo Televisa plans to reduce its capital expenditure in 2017 in light of the depreciation of the peso against the U.S. dollar, executives said on a conference call Friday.
The company, which produces Spanish-language content and has pay television businesses, said it would slow the pace of deployment of network upgrades.
On Thursday, Televisa reported a more than 80 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, due to higher costs in its content division and an extraordinary gain in the year earlier period. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
Jan 26 Seeds and chemical maker Dow Chemical Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, helped by its focus on consumer markets such as agriculture and automotive, and a move to take full control of its Dow Corning venture.
* Park Sterling Corporation announces results for fourth quarter 2016