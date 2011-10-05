LOS ANGELES Oct 5 New TV comedy "2 Broke
Girls" will be picked up for a full season, CBS said on
Wednesday.
The series, co-created by "Whitney" star Whitney Cummings,
follows two young New York waitresses (Kat Dennings and Beth
Behrs) from opposite ends of the class spectrum
The series has been one of the new TV season's biggest
successes, attracting a leading 15.5 million viewers on average
as well as being the top new series in the 18-49 age group
coveted by advertisers.
CBS has dominated the opening two weeks of the 2011-12 TV
season, winning the most overall viewers and finishing in
second place to Fox among 18-49 year-olds.
The network also has seven of the top 10 most-watched
programs in the live and 3-day playback ranks, according to
data from research company Nielsen.
ABC's Emmy-winning comedy "Modern Family" holds first place
in that list, while the revamped CBS comedy "Two and A Half
Men" comes in second in overall viewers, followed by "The
Mentalist" and "Hawaii Five-O".
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant)