PARIS/MADRID, June 27 Shares in French and Spanish TV companies received a boost on Thursday from a European Union court ruling that would mean they do not have to compete with public stations for scarce advertising funds.

The European Court of Justice ruled that France could continue to apply a special tax on telecoms and media companies to finance public television without advertising, despite protests from firms and the European Commission.

The French government welcomed the decision, while shares in listed broadcasters TF1 and M6 were up 3.6 percent and 2.2 percent respectively.

A similar decision for Spain, where companies like Mediaset Espana have paid a special fee to public television operator TVE for the last two years, could mean that advertising was unlikely to return to Spanish public television, analysts said.

Shares in Mediaset Espana and Atresmedia, Spain's biggest television firms, were up 7 percent and 10 percent higher respectively by 1430 GMT.

M6 last month blamed France's weak economy for a drop in first-quarter sales, while larger rival TF1 cut its full-year sales target and said it would accelerate cost cuts after a slump in ad revenue led to a first-quarter loss.

Spain's economic crisis has halved ad spending, according to Zenithnela, a panel of Spanish advertising directors. Spain's housing bubble burst five years ago, leading to an on-off recession that has left 27 percent of the workforce unemployed.

That has hit company profits, with both Atresmedia and Mediaset Espana's 2012 profit falling by more than 50 percent. Both firms have merged with rivals and effectively operate a duopoly over private television in Spain.

If the Spanish government had to pay back the 800 million euros raised by the tax since 2010, it would have no choice but to reintroduce advertising on state channels, making the slice of the advertising pie smaller for all television operators.

Zenithnela predicted television advertising spend could drop by 12 percent this year in Spain. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz and Clare Kane; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and David Cowell)