BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
LOS ANGELES Nov 19 The American Music Awards pulled in its lowest ever TV audience on Sunday, despite the presence of teen heart-throb Justin Bieber and Korean "Gangnam Style" sensation Psy.
According to ratings data issued on Monday, Sunday's ceremony and performance show broadcast live on Walt Disney Co's ABC television was watched by an average 9.5 million viewers - down from 12 million in 2011.
The annual show also dropped 21 percent of its viewers compared to last year in the key 18-49 demographic most prized by advertisers.
The American Music Awards was up against stiff competition this year from football, but ABC said the telecast was the top TV show of the night with women and teens.
But big stars like Katy Perry, Rihanna, Adele and Beyonce did not turn up for the show as it celebrated its 40th anniversary as an alternative to the Grammys.
Bieber, 18, was the top draw on Sunday, winning three awards including artist of the year and performing live twice.
Korean Internet phenomenon Psy closed out the three hour ceremony with a rousing performance of his No.1 hit single "Gangnam Style", joined on stage with MC Hammer, one of the pioneering rappers from the 1980s.
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to more than two-week highs on Monday, helped by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday: