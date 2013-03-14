LOS ANGELES, March 14 Double Oscar winner Ang
Lee is moving over to television after winning the Best Director
Academy Award last month for "Life of Pi."
U.S. cable channel FX said on Thursday that the Taiwanese
filmmaker will direct the pilot episode of its drama "Tyrant,"
about an unassuming American family drawn into the affairs of a
turbulent Middle Eastern nation.
It is Lee's first venture into directing for television and
his first project since 2012's "Life of Pi," the tale of a young
Indian boy shipwrecked with a tiger that won four Oscars in
February.
Production is due to start in the summer but no broadcast
date or casting has been announced. Howard Gordon and Gideon
Raff - the team behind Emmy-winning psychological thriller
"Homeland" - are the executive producers.
"Ang Lee has demonstrated time and again an ability to
present characters with such depth and specificity that they
reveal the universal human condition," FX President John
Landgraf said in a statement.
Lee, 58, is one of the more versatile directors in the
industry, his work ranging from martial arts film "Crouching
Tiger, Hidden Dragon" to British literary classic "Sense and
Sensibility" and sci-fi action movie "Hulk."
He won his first Oscar in 2006 for directing the gay cowboy
drama "Brokeback Mountain."
FX, and TV production company Fox 21, which is producing
"Tyrant" along with FX Productions, are all units of News Corp