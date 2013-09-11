LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 A spinoff of the successful
U.S. cable television series "Breaking Bad" has been given the
green light from network AMC and producer Sony Pictures
Television, the companies said in a joint statement on
Wednesday.
"Better Call Saul" will be based on the character Saul
Goodman, who is played by Bob Odenkirk in "Breaking Bad."
The one-hour show will be a prequel and tell the story of
Goodman before he became the lawyer for Walter White, the
series' main character played by Bryan Cranston.
AMC, which is part of AMC Networks Inc, and Sony
Corp's Sony Pictures Television did not say when
production would start or when it was projected to air.
"Breaking Bad," which concludes its five-season run this
month, is a dark drug drama about a high school chemistry
teacher who begins producing and selling methamphetamine to
secure his family's financial future after he is diagnosed with
terminal cancer.
The series' actors have won five Emmys, including three top
TV drama actor accolades for Cranston and two best supporting
actor awards for Aaron Paul, who plays White's
former-student-turned-business-partner Jesse Pinkman.
"Breaking Bad" has been nominated for six Primetime Emmy
Awards this year, including best drama series.