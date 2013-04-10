LOS ANGELES, April 10 MTV has canceled the
rural-life reality series "Buckwild" following the accidental
death of one of its lead cast members, the U.S. television
network said on Wednesday.
Cast member Shain Gandee, 21, and two others died last week
from carbon monoxide poisoning after Gandee's truck was
partially submerged in a mud pit in the rural West Virginia
community of Sissonville. The accident was unrelated to the
show.
"After careful consideration, MTV will not be moving forward
with season two of 'Buckwild' in West Virginia," the network
said in a statement.
"We love the cast and the show and this was not an easy
decision, but given Shain's tragic passing and essential
presence on the show, we felt it was not appropriate to continue
without him," MTV added.
Gandee was one of the lead cast members of "Buckwild," which
follows a group of young adults living in Sissonville. MTV had
attracted criticism since the show began in January for its
portrayed of the cast's hard-partying lifestyle.
MTV, a unit of Viacom Inc, renewed the series for a
second season in February but suspended production after
Gandee's death.
An MTV spokesperson told Reuters that the footage of season
two will not air, but the network said it will run a tribute
show to Gandee on Sunday as well as re-airing all episodes from
the first season.