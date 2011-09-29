(Updates with powder harmless, addressed to "Dancing With the
Stars" TV show)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 An envelope containing
white powder and addressed to the "Dancing With the Stars" TV
show caused a security scare on Wednesday but was found to be
harmless.
Police were called to CBS Television City in Los Angeles --
where the ABC ballroom contest is filmed -- after powder was
found in a mailroom envelope.
Los Angeles police spokeswoman Diana Figueroa said the
substance was found to be "not dangerous."
"It was addressed to 'Dancing With the Stars'," she added.
It was not known if a specific name was included.
CBS and ABC could not immediately be reached for comment.
It's the second time in a year that white powder has been
sent to the TV contest, which pairs celebrities with
professional dancers and allows the public to vote for their
favorites.
The current cast includes feisty TV legal commentator Nancy
Grace, gay stylist Carson Kressley, Rob Kardashian, Cher's
transgender son Chaz Bono, and David Arquette, the estranged
husband of Courteney Cox.
In November last year, white powder was found at the CBS
complex in an office linked to the dance show when Bristol
Palin was a contestant, but a possible connection to Palin was
never officially confirmed.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)