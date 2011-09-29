(Updates with powder harmless, addressed to "Dancing With the Stars" TV show)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 An envelope containing white powder and addressed to the "Dancing With the Stars" TV show caused a security scare on Wednesday but was found to be harmless.

Police were called to CBS Television City in Los Angeles -- where the ABC ballroom contest is filmed -- after powder was found in a mailroom envelope.

Los Angeles police spokeswoman Diana Figueroa said the substance was found to be "not dangerous."

"It was addressed to 'Dancing With the Stars'," she added. It was not known if a specific name was included.

CBS and ABC could not immediately be reached for comment.

It's the second time in a year that white powder has been sent to the TV contest, which pairs celebrities with professional dancers and allows the public to vote for their favorites.

The current cast includes feisty TV legal commentator Nancy Grace, gay stylist Carson Kressley, Rob Kardashian, Cher's transgender son Chaz Bono, and David Arquette, the estranged husband of Courteney Cox.

In November last year, white powder was found at the CBS complex in an office linked to the dance show when Bristol Palin was a contestant, but a possible connection to Palin was never officially confirmed. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)