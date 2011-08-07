By Jill Serjeant
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 7 If you thought "Charlie's
Angels" were just kick-ass female superheroes, think again.
"Charlie's Angels" are storming back to U.S. television in
September in a high-stakes remake of the classic 1970s series
that producers say will bring the crime-fighting trio back
down to earth.
"We know a show like this has a big target on its back,"
creator and executive producer Al Gough said on Sunday.
Gough said the two hit feature films based on the series,
starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, were "like
superhero movies for girls."
"We wanted to make this more grounded, make these women feel
real, to give them a past. We wanted audiences to have
something to come back to each week. The show is about
redemption and second chances," Gough told television
reporters.
The iconic TV series, which aired from 1976 to 1981, made
the late Farrah Fawcett an international sex symbol, and girl
power found a new generation of fans in the 2000 and 2003
movies.
"Grey's Anatomy" actress Rachael Taylor, Minka Kelly of
"Friday Night Lights' and Annie Ilonzeh, last seen on "General
Hospital," will take on the roles first made famous by Fawcett,
Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson. Fawcett died in June 2009 of
cancer.
ABC's new series, premiering in September, switches the
action to Miami. It will put more emphasis on the relationships
among the three Angels and how they juggle their action-packed
jobs and personal lives, as well as fleshing out their
mysterious, never-seen boss, Charlie.
Actor Robert Wagner provided the voice of Charlie in the ABC
pilot but has since dropped out because of what producers
called "scheduling issues." The program makers are still
looking for a new Charlie, someone whose voice has the
sufficient "mystery, paternalism and authority."
Leonard Goldberg, producer of the original "Charlie's
Angels,, said the idea for a TV remake had come first from Sony
Pictures.
"We did the movies and they were very successful. There was
real enthusiasm from Sony and ABC to do this," Goldberg said.
(Editing by Sheri Linden)