LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 Charlie Sheen and Warner
Bros are close to a settlement on the actor's $100 million
lawsuit against the studio over his firing from "Two and a Half
Men," a source with knowledge of the situation said on Monday.
Sheen, who has been sounding contrite in recent days
regarding his troubles with the makers of his old television
show, sued Warner Bros in Los Angeles Superior Court in March
and the case has been in arbitration.
A Warner Bros. spokesman said no final deal has been
reached and declined to comment further. Sheen's lawyer was not
immediately available to comment.
Sheen was the highest-paid actor on U.S. television for the
role of womanizing bachelor Charlie Harper. But he was fired
after several trips to rehab and for publicly insulting creator
Chuck Lorre and makers Warner Bros. Television.
In the months afterward, Sheen posted videos in which he
claimed he was always winning while others were losing, boasted
he had "tiger blood" and toured a live show called "My Torpedo
of Truth: Defeat is Not an Option". The show met with mixed
results.
But in the last few days, he seems to be on a tour of
contrition, culminating in his appearance at Sunday night's
Emmy Awards, U.S. TV's top honors.
"From the bottom of my heart, I wish you nothing but the
best for this upcoming season," he said, addressing the cast
and creators of the revamped comedy in front of a TV audience
of more than 12 million people. "We spent eight wonderful years
together, and I know you will continue to make great
television."
Sheen told "Today" show host Matt Lauer last week that he
regrets claiming he had "tiger blood" and "Adonis DNA," calling
them jokes and metaphors that he never really believed. He told
Jay Leno that he would have fired himself, given his behavior.
The reports of a settlement came hours before the premiere
on Monday of "Two and A Half Men" starring newcomer Ashton
Kutcher, and a Comedy Central roast of Sheen.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Bob
Tourtellotte)