LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 A record audience of 27.7
million watched "Two and A Half Men" bury Charlie Sheen and
introduce new star Ashton Kutcher in an all-time series high
audience for the lucrative CBS comedy.
After months of headlines following Sheen's bitter exit
from the most-watched comedy on U.S. television, Americans
tuned in on Monday in bumper numbers to see the funeral of
Sheen's womanizing bachelor character Charlie Harper, according
to viewership figures from audience tracker Nielsen.
The figure was more than double the audience for the 2010
season opener and more than any episode in the show's first
eight seasons with Sheen in the starring role.
Monday's season premiere of "Two and A Half Men" crushed
the opening of "Dancing With the Stars" on rival ABC despite a
celebrity cast that gave viewers their first glimpse of the
ballroom contest's first transgender contestant, Chaz Bono, and
TV legal analyst Nancy Grace both doing the cha cha.
Early Nielsen figures showed that 18.4 million people
watched the season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" -- a 24
percent drop from last year's opening show.
Reviews for Kutcher's debut on "Two and a Half Men,"
playing a heartbroken Internet billionaire with a penchant for
walking around nude, were kind and suggested that the series --
a cash cow for both CBS and program makers Warner Bros
television -- was far from dead.
"Kutcher's performance was good, nearly as poker-faced fine
as Sheen's was ... Kutcher will probably prove just as
skilled," wrote Entertainment Weekly's Ken Tucker.
TV Guide's Matt Roush said that judging by first
impressions the revamped "Men" will "will survive both Charlies
just fine for at least a little while longer."
The Los Angeles Times called the premiere "a promising
beginning" adding that "Kutcher brings a softness to a series
that could be brittle and sour, misanthropic and misogynistic,
and temperamentally middle-aged."
Sheen had been the highest-paid actor on U.S. television
before being fired in March after an insulting tirade against
the show's creators and producers that followed months of
partying and attempts at rehab.
Sheen and Warner Bros are said to be close to a settlement
of the actor's $100 million lawsuit over his firing. Sheen has
also made a number of contrite appearances in the past week,
including delivering an awkward mea culpa at the Primetime Emmy
Awards show on Sunday.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)