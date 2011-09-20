* "Two and A Half Men" audience tops 28 million viewers
* Charlie Sheen roast is biggest ever for Comedy Central
* "Dancing With the Stars" debut audience drops 24 percent
(Recasts with new figures for "Men", audience for Sheen roast)
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 Dead or alive, Charlie
Sheen ruled the TV airwaves on Monday, pulling in record
audiences for his Comedy Central roast and more than 28 million
Americans to his "Two and A Half Men" TV funeral.
Some 28.7 million watched CBS bury Sheen's wayward TV
character Charlie Harper and introduce new star Ashton Kutcher
in an all-time series high audience for the lucrative comedy,
according to updated figures from research company Nielsen.
And after months of headlines following Sheen's bitter exit
from the most-watched comedy on U.S. TV, 6.4 million people
watched his sex life, drug use and recent career meltdown draw
laughter on Comedy Central's TV roast by fellow celebrities
including "Jackass" stuntman Steve-0 and boxer Mike Tyson.
Comedy Central said Sheen's was its most-watched roast
ever, while the audience for "Two and A Half Men" was more than
double that of last year's season opener and bigger than any
episode in the show's first eight seasons with Sheen in the
starring role.
Monday's season premiere of "Two and A Half Men" crushed
the opening of "Dancing With the Stars" on rival ABC despite a
celebrity cast that gave viewers their first glimpse of the
ballroom contest's first transgender contestant, Chaz Bono, and
TV legal analyst Nancy Grace both doing the cha cha.
Nielsen figures showed that 18.6 million people watched the
season premiere of "Dancing with the Stars" -- a 24 percent
drop from last year's opening show.
Reviews for Kutcher's debut on "Two and a Half Men,"
playing a heartbroken Internet billionaire with a penchant for
walking around nude, were kind and suggested that the series --
a cash cow for both CBS and program makers Warner Bros
television -- was far from dead.
"Kutcher's performance was good, nearly as poker-faced fine
as Sheen's was ... Kutcher will probably prove just as
skilled," wrote Entertainment Weekly's Ken Tucker.
TV Guide's Matt Roush said that judging by first
impressions the revamped "Men" will "will survive both Charlies
just fine for at least a little while longer."
The Los Angeles Times called the premiere "a promising
beginning" adding that "Kutcher brings a softness to a series
that could be brittle and sour, misanthropic and misogynistic,
and temperamentally middle-aged."
Sheen was the highest-paid actor on U.S. television before
being fired in March after an insulting tirade against the
show's creators and producers that followed months of partying
and attempts at rehab.
Sheen and Warner Bros are said to be close to a settlement
of the actor's $100 million lawsuit over his firing. Sheen has
also made a number of contrite appearances in the past week,
including delivering an awkward mea culpa at the Primetime Emmy
Awards show on Sunday.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)