LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 Charlie Sheen and the makers and creators of "Two and A Half Men" have settled a lawsuit over the actor's dismissal from the top-rated U.S. television comedy, Warner Bros. said on Monday.

"Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen have resolved their dispute to the parties' mutual satisfaction. The pending lawsuit and arbitration will be dismissed as to all parties. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality over the terms of the settlement," Warner Bros, the studio behind the CBS show said in a statement. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)