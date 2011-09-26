(adds background)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 Charlie Sheen has settled
a lawsuit with the makers and creators of "Two and A Half Men"
over the actor's dismissal from the top-rated U.S. television
comedy earlier this year, Warner Bros. said on Monday.
Sheen had filed a $100 million lawsuit against the studio
behind the CBS comedy and its creator Chuck Lorre after he was
fired from the show in March.
Warner Bros. did not put a figure on the settlement. The
case had been settled through arbitration.
"Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen
have resolved their dispute to the parties' mutual
satisfaction. The pending lawsuit and arbitration will be
dismissed as to all parties. The parties have agreed to
maintain confidentiality over the terms of the settlement,"
Warner Bros said in a statement.
Sheen, the highest-paid actor on U.S. television, was fired
from "Two and A Half Men" after publicly insulting Lorre in a
series of bizarre interviews. His remarks followed a series of
trips to rehab that had forced production on the TV comedy to
be suspended in early 2011.
Monday's settlement announcement followed months of
acrimonious exchanges, tempered by contrite appearances by
Sheen on TV talk shows and at The Emmys in the last two weeks.
Sheen was replaced on "Two and A Half Men" by Ashton
Kutcher. The new season debuted last week to a record 28.7
million U.S. viewers -- a bigger audience than any episodes in
the comedy's first eight seasons with Sheen in the starring
role as a womanizing bachelor.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)