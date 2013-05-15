LOS ANGELES May 14 Pop singer Christina Aguilera is in discussions to return as a judge on NBC television singing competition "The Voice" next season, sources with knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.

Aguilera, 32, went on hiatus from the program this season to promote her latest album, "Lotus," with a concert tour. The singer had been a judge on the first three seasons of the program, which debuted in 2011.

The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the talks, said the former Disney child star would earn about $12 million to serve as a judge, less than the $15 million Britney Spears reportedly earned on rival "The X Factor."

Representatives for Aguilera and NBC did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Aguilera and R&B singer Cee Lo Green both left the show last year. They were replaced by Colombian singer Shakira and R&B singer Usher, who joined returning judges country singer Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, frontman of pop-rock band Maroon 5.

If Aguilera returns, it was unclear who she would replace on the current judging panel when the next season starts in September.

"The Voice," which competes against rival broadcaster Fox's singing contests "American Idol" and "The X Factor," averages about 14 million viewers over its two weekly shows.

Its finale is set for June 18.

NBC is owned by Comcast Corp and Fox is part of News Corp.