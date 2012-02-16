NEW YORK Feb 16 Comedy Central has suspended production of the Colbert Report for at least two days, an unexplained development that ignited widespread speculation about the popular satirical news show on Twitter and other social networks.

Comedy Central said the show aired a repeat episode on Wednesday and would again on Thursday due to "unforeseen circumstances," but did not elaborate. A spokesman for the cable network, owned by Viacom Inc., was not immediately available to comment.

The break comes during a crucial stretch for Stephen Colbert's show, with the Republican primary season in full swing. Last month, Colbert took his political humor to South Carolina before its primary, staging a mock campaign rally and urging fans to vote for former Republican presidential hopeful Herman Cain.

The comedian also has a super PAC - "Americans for a Better Tomorrow, Tomorrow" - that had raised more than $1 million by late January.

(Reporting by Paul Thomasch; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Anthony Boadle)