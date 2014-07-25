By Piya Sinha-Roy
SAN DIEGO, July 25 Laughter and death did battle
on Friday at HBO's "Game of Thrones" panel at Comic Con, one of
the highlights of the annual gathering of entertainment
enthusiasts, with the introduction of new characters to supplant
the deceased for season five.
The event for the television hit kicked off with a humorous
blooper reel of cast members messing up their lines or falling
over while filming dramatic moments of season four, aptly
taglined "All Men Must Die," where many of the characters faced
grueling challenges, and in some cases, gruesome deaths.
Stars including Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Pedro Pascal
and Maisie Williams joined the HBO show's creators David Benioff
and D.B. Weiss, and George R.R. Martin, the author of the book
series "A Song of Ice and Fire," on which the show is based.
Death was an inevitable part of the panel, given that the
show has become known for killing off its major characters in
each season, in gory and devastating manners. Williams, who
plays fan favorite Arya Stark, said that death was an ongoing
concern for her and her character.
"Some of us roughly know what happens in the books to our
characters, but I know David and Dan (Weiss) have killed
characters still alive in books and vice versa, so I just suck
up to David and Dan," the actress quipped.
"The key for the actors is to never ask for a raise," Martin
added with a laugh.
The fantasy drama set on fictional continents has become the
most-watched show on Time Warner Inc's cable network HBO,
drawing an average gross audience of 18.4 million viewers over
season four and growing a loyal fanbase.
The panel was handed over to fans, dressed up as "Game of
Thrones" characters such as Jon Snow and Arya Stark, who asked
the cast everything from filming in harsh conditions to male
nudity. Harington skirted the latter issue with the hopes of not
having "to get my kit off next season."
Pascal, Rose Leslie and Rory McCann discussed their
respective character deaths, and Martin talked about getting
into the mindset of his characters.
"I'm quite different from the characters - I've never been
an exiled princess, a dwarf or an 8-year-old girl, but the
common humanity unites all these characters," Martin said.
The show, which shoots in locations all over the world, is
known for its explicit content and Benioff and Weiss said the
controversial plotlines did cause them to lose a filming
location on one occasion.
New characters introduced for season five, which will be
traveling to Dorne, the city from which Prince Oberyn Martell
hails, include Oberyn's older brother Doran, played by Alexander
Siddig, and Doran's son Trystane, played by Toby Sebastian.
Nell Tiger Free will play Myrcella Baratheon, who is
betrothed to Trystane, and Jonathan Pryce will play the pious
beacon of hope High Sparrow, which the audience received with
screams of excitement.
