LOS ANGELES, April 1 Comedian Conan O'Brien's late-night talk show has been extended through November 2015, U.S. cable network TBS said on Monday.

"Conan" debuted in November 2010 following O'Brien's acrimonious split with broadcaster NBC after his brief stint as host of the network's flagship "The Tonight Show."

O'Brien's show gets about 900,000 viewers per episode - well below those of rivals Jay Leno, David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel - but it has a younger median audience age than the other U.S. late-night talk shows, TBS noted.

"We are proud to extend our relationship with Conan as he continues to forge the future of late night," Michael Wright, TBS president and head of programming, said in a statement. "I just wish we didn't decide to tell him on April Fools' Day."

O'Brien, 49, who is known for his fervent fan base, broke into late-night television with the "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" talk show on NBC in 1993. He held that spot until 2009, when he took over for Leno as host of "The Tonight Show."

Seven months later NBC gave the show back to Leno after his new show failed to gain traction in an earlier time-slot.

TBS is owned by Time Warner Inc.