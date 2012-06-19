LOS ANGELES, June 18 Psychological thriller
"Homeland" won the top prize at the Critics Choice Television
awards on Monday, edging out the much-admired "Mad Men," while
"Community" was voted best comedy.
Cable channel Showtime's "Homeland" was declared best TV
drama series and its star Claire Danes won the best dramatic
actress award for her performance as a bipolar CIA agent on the
hunt for a home-grown terrorist.
AMC's "Breaking Bad" brought home the best actor and
supporting actor trophies for Bryan Cranston's chemistry
teacher-turned drug king, and Giancarlo Esposito for his turn as
the evil head of a New Mexico methamphetamine ring.
Flame-haired Christina Hendricks was the only winner on
Monday for the multiple Emmy-winning AMC advertising drama "Mad
Men", taking the supporting actress award for her role as
curvaceous office manager Joan Holloway.
The little-seen but critically admired NBC show "Community"
won for best comedy, while "Modern Family" stars Julie Bowen and
her screen husband Ty Burrell were honored in the supporting
acting categories.
Louis C.K was voted best comedy actor for his FX show
"Louie," while Zooey Deschanel's ditzy "New Girl" and "Parks and
Recreation" mockumentary star Amy Poehler shared the award for
best comedy actress.
Britain's updated Sherlock Holmes detective show "Sherlock"
won the best miniseries and its quirky star Benedict Cumberbatch
was awarded best miniseries actor.
Julianne Moore took the prize for best TV movie actress for
her portrayal of Sarah Palin in HBO's "Game Change," which
charted the backstage story of Palin's 2008 Republican U.S.
vice-presidential run.
A reality series victory for singing contest "The Voice"
helped struggling TV network NBC to lead the tally of winners on
Monday with five awards. ABC and AMC shows picked up three
awards each, Fox had two and CBS - the nation's most-watched TV
network - went home empty-handed.
The Critics Choice Television awards were chosen by the
Broadcast Television Journalists Association and handed out a
gala dinner in Los Angeles.
The winners were announced a month before nominations for
the primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honors in the television
industry.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant)