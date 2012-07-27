LOS ANGELES, July 27 Bristol Palin, former
"Baywatch" star Pamela Anderson and pop singer Drew Lachey are
among the celebrities returning for the first all-stars version
of TV contest "Dancing with the Stars," broadcaster ABC said on
Friday.
Ex-"Cheers" actress Kirstie Alley, gymnast Shawn Johnson,
race car driver Helio Castroneves, actor Gilles Marini and speed
skater Apolo Anton Ohno also will put on their ballroom shoes
for "Dancing with the Stars: All Star" starting on Sept. 24.
A 13th celebrity contestant for the TV dance competition
will be voted on by the public, who will be asked to choose
between celebrity stylist Carson Kressley, former Disney Channel
actor Kyle Massey and ex-Cheetah Girls pop singer Sabrina Bryan.
Palin, the daughter of polarizing conservative politician
Sarah Palin, is likely again to be the biggest and most
controversial draw for the show.
The 21-year-old single mom finished third on "Dancing with
the Stars" in 2010, thanks to strong viewer support despite low
marks and criticism from the judges of her wooden style.
Palin, who rose to fame as a pregnant teen when her mother
was running for U.S. vice-president in 2008, launched her own
reality show in June, but it was watched by less than 1 million
people.
The other all-stars called back for the upcoming season are
actress Kelly Monaco, reality star Melissa Rycroft, singer Joey
Fatone and football player Emmitt Smith.
ABC is a unit of Walt Disney Co.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Matthew Lewis)