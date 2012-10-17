NEW YORK Oct 16 Bristol Palin, one of the
biggest names on "Dancing With the Stars" all-star season, on
Tuesday became the fifth contestant eliminated from the hit
television show.
Palin, 21, who was paired with professional dancer Mark
Ballas, had avoided low finishes in the previous three weeks and
never risked elimination.
But relatively low scores from the judges for her rock dance
to "At the Hop," combined with weak support from fan voting sent
her packing.
The daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah
Palin was making her second appearance in the competition during
a special season that brought back former competitors.
Palin, who finished third in the fall 2010 season, said she
had an "awesome time" and was satisfied with having made it to
week four.
Another returning dancer, actress and former finalist
Kirstie Alley, barely survived this week after her Charleston
received the lowest scores from the judges.
"Dancing with the Stars" is in its 15th season and airs on
ABC.