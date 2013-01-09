LOS ANGELES Jan 9 The directors of hit
television dramas "Homeland" and "Mad Men" were among those
nominated for Directors Guild of America (DGA) awards on
Wednesday.
They were joined by Lena Dunham for her coming-of-age HBO
series "Girls" and actor Bryan Cranston for ABC's "Modern
Family" in the comedy category.
AMC's "Breaking Bad" director Rian Johnson and Greg Mottola,
director of HBO's "The Newsroom," rounded out the drama
category, in which network television series were shut out.
Showtime's terrorist-hunting thriller "Homeland" scored
nominations for two separate episodes - one directed by Michael
Cuesta and another by Lesli Linka Glatter.
Jennifer Getzinger garnered a nomination for boozy workplace
period drama "Mad Men" on AMC.
The DGA honors the directors of individual episodes of TV
shows, unlike the Emmy and Golden Globe awards that honor series
as a whole.
Cranston, star of "Breaking Bad," received his first DGA
award nomination. Mark Cendrowski drew honors for geeky CBS
comedy "The Big Bang Theory" and comedian Louis C.K. for his FX
show "Louie."
Beth McCarthy-Miller, a two-time DGA winner for her
television work, was nominated for Tina Fey's NBC comedy "30
Rock," which will finish up its seven-season run on Jan. 31.
Previous DGA winner Jay Roach will compete again in the
television movies and mini-series category for the HBO film
"Game Change," a behind-the-scenes drama about John McCain's and
Sarah Palin's 2008 run for the White House.
The annual DGA Awards, to be hosted by actor Kelsey Grammer
in Hollywood on Feb. 2, will also hand out trophies to the
directors of movies, children's TV, commercials, reality shows
and documentaries.
AMC is owned by AMC Networks, CBS and Showtime are
divisions of CBS Corp, HBO is part of Time Warner Inc
, NBC is owned by Comcast Corp, ABC is part of
Walt Disney Co and FX is a division of News Corp
.