LOS ANGELES May 26 Three companies said on Tuesday they have decided to remove ads from TLC's top-rated reality show "19 Kids and Counting" after the cable network pulled episodes of the program in the wake of reports of molestation by one of its stars, Josh Duggar.

General Mills Inc, Payless Shoesource Inc and Choice Hotels International Inc said in statements and on Twitter they would no longer back the show about a large Christian family, while Walgreen Co. said on Facebook "we will continue to monitor the situation." (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by Mary Milliken)