(Adds Walgreen's decision to pull out, comment, viewership)
By Daina Beth Solomon and Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES May 26 Four advertisers pulled out
of TLC's reality show "19 Kids and Counting," putting pressure
on the U.S. cable network to decide the fate of the top-rated
program about a Christian family after reports that the eldest
son had molested underage girls.
Retailers Walgreen Co and Payless Shoesource
Inc, and hotel chain group Choice Hotels International Inc
on Tuesday followed the lead of General Mills Inc
in removing their ads from the program.
TLC, which is owned by Discovery Communications,
had pulled episodes of the show last week and said Tuesday it
had no comment on whether it would cancel the show.
Some of the advertisers took to Twitter to address consumer
complaints.
"We share your concerns and we have decided to remove our
advertising from the show," said Choice Hotels, which runs
Comfort Inn and Econo Lodge chains, among others.
The network pulled all episodes after In Touch magazine last
week published information that Josh Duggar, now 27, had
molested several female minors when he was a teen.
Duggar issued an apology on Thursday acknowledging
"wrongdoing" 12 years ago and quit his job at the Family
Research Council, a Christian lobbying group. But he did not
directly address the allegations.
The controversy over the Duggars, an Arkansas family of
devout Christians, has spilled into the political realm as
conservatives rallied to the family's side.
Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have become popular
among conservatives for embodying an honest family struggling to
raise 19 kids with wholesome values.
Former Arkansas governor and U.S. presidential hopeful Mike
Huckabee came out in support of the family on Friday, while
several petitions circulated asking TLC to cancel the program.
The show has been on the air since 2008 and finished its
most recent season in May. It is not in production and it is
unclear when a new season was scheduled to begin filming.
The most recent season averaged 3.5 million viewers per
episode, down from 3.9 million the previous season, according to
figures from Nielsen.
With such a devoted following, TLC may take its time to
decide the program's fate, said Jeff McCall, a media studies
professor at DePauw University in Indiana.
"Right now there may be a lot of outrage, a lot of concern,"
said McCall. "On the other hand, the American audience is pretty
forgiving."
TLC could take weeks or months working with advertisers
behind the scenes to find a palatable future for the program, he
said.
(Editing by Chris Reese, G Crosse and Richard Chang)