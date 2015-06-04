June 4 Critics slammed Jim Bob and Michelle
Duggar of TLC's reality show "19 Kids and Counting" on Thursday,
a day after Fox News aired an interview in which the couple
defended their son, who had molested his younger sisters when he
was a teenager.
Since the abuse revelations surfaced last month, child
protection advocates have charged that the Christian parents who
star on TLC have downplayed their son's abuse of four of his
sisters, including a girl who was under 10 at the time.
In an interview with Megyn Kelly of "The Kelly File," the
Duggars said they were victims of a tabloid leak that dredged up
long-forgiven offenses committed by their son, Josh Duggar, now
27. Some critics called the interview overly sympathetic to the
conservative parents of 19 children from Arkansas.
The Duggars "found a predictably safe space to portray
themselves as gravely concerned parents who did everything
right," wrote Hank Stuever in The Washington Post on Thursday.
"Jim Bob seemingly sought to diminish what transpired," said
Brian Lowry in trade magazine Variety.
Discovery Communications-owned cable network TLC
had no comment on Thursday on the future of "19 Kids." Last
month, TLC pulled all episodes of its top-rated show after the
molestation reports surfaced. At least a dozen advertisers
ditched the program.
The harsh reaction to the interview has put new pressure on
the network to make a decision about the future of the show.
Experts said that if the Fox News appearance was part of an
effort to help resurrect the program, it backfired.
The Duggars "have absolutely no future on American
television," said Jack Deschauer, vice president at crisis
management firm Levick.
"Their whole brand was a loving, conservative, Christian
family that lived life according to a very strict code of
ethics," he said. "How can you conserve that brand?"
The couple's nearly hour-long interview, recounting
incidents that occurred in their home 12 years ago, drew 3.1
million viewers, the highest-rated episode of "The Kelly File"
this year. Jim Bob Duggar said Josh, then nearly 15, touched his
sisters over their clothes because he was "curious about girls."
"They hadn't even known he had done it," he said.
Fox News is to air a second interview Friday with Duggar
daughters Jessa, 22, and Jill, 24, who said they were victims of
their brother's actions. It will provide another chance for TLC
to gauge viewer interest in a spinoff show. Deschauer doubted
that the Duggars can regain their audience.
