LOS ANGELES, July 9 Television commentator
Elisabeth Hasselbeck is leaving ABC's daytime talk show "The
View" after a decade to join the Fox News Channel as a co-host
on morning talk show "Fox & Friends," Fox News said on Tuesday.
Hasselbeck, 36, a conservative who often clashed with the
show's other presenters, including former co-host and liberal
Rosie O'Donnell, will wrap up her 10-year run on Wednesday, ABC
said in a statement.
"She stood behind her political views even if they were not
the most popular opinions at the table, never shying away from
voicing a difficult question," ABC said in the statement.
Hasselbeck's departure comes after veteran TV journalist
Barbara Walters said in May that she would retire in the summer
of 2014. Co-host and comedian Joy Behar said she would leave the
show after the current season concludes on Aug. 9.
Reports emerged in March that Hasselbeck was leaving "The
View" when the current season ends in August, but ABC, owned by
the Walt Disney Co., responded by saying Hasselbeck was
under a long-term contract.
Hasselbeck will replace Gretchen Carlson in mid-September on
"Fox & Friends" and will join co-hosts Steve Doocy and Brian
Kilmeade.
"She has proven to be an excellent conversationalist and I
am certain she will make a great addition to our already
successful morning franchise," Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger
Ailes said.
Carlson, 47, will anchor a one-hour daytime show on News
Corp-owned Fox News Channel in the fall.