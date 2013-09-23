By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 22
Netflix, which made history with the first Emmy nominations
in major categories for a TV series delivered online, walked
away almost empty-handed from Sunday's televised awards. The
video streaming service landed one honor on Sunday, going to
David Fincher for drama series directing for "House of Cards."
The political thriller from Netflix, released all at once in
February, lost the best drama trophy to "Breaking Bad," an AMC
series starring Bryan Cranston as a meth-dealing high school
teacher. Anna Gunn won best supporting actress for her role on
the show.
Netflix may have helped boost momentum for "Breaking Bad."
Past seasons of the show are available on the streaming service,
giving audiences a chance to binge on older episodes to catch
up. "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan credited Netflix for
helping to build his show's audience. "I think Netflix kept us
on the air," he said backstage.
AMC, owned by AMC Networks Inc, also split the
final season of "Breaking Bad" in two, enjoying a surge in
ratings and a crescendo of critical and social media buzz
perfectly timed as Emmy voters cast their ballots.
The first six episodes of the eight-episode ending to Walter
White's saga, released weekly starting in August, averaged 5.2
million viewers, more than double last year's audience,
according to AMC data based on live and same-day viewership.
Emmy nods bring prestige and can boost viewer interest in
shows, which, for most networks, helps attract more advertisers.
For pay-cable channels like HBO and Showtime, Emmy recognition
can drive higher subscription fees.
Sunday's awards showed cable networks are thriving
creatively even as the TV landscape shifts and competition
intensifies. In addition to Netflix, other streaming video
services including Amazon.com Inc and Hulu are
investing in original series and signing up A-list stars.
HBO's awards included a best comedy actress award for Julia
Louis-Dreyfus, best actor in a miniseries for Michael Douglas as
Liberace in "Behind the Candelabra," and Jeff Daniels of "The
Newsroom" for best actor in a drama.
Premium cable network Showtime, owned by CBS Corp,
earned seven awards, including best actress for Claire Danes in
"Homeland."
"It just seems like there's a real swing in the cable
world," said Bobby Cannavale, winner of the best supporting
actor award for HBO's "Boardwalk Empire."
"(Movie) studios don't make dramas, so the best place to do
drama is you go to HBO or Showtime, or you go to AMC or FX, and
I think that was sort of reflected today."
For the second year in a row, broadcast networks were shut
out of the best drama category.
But broadcaster ABC won best comedy for "Modern Family," one
of four awards for the Walt Disney-owned network. CBS
finished second among all networks with 16 trophies,
including best comedy actor for Jim Parsons on "The Big Bang
Theory."
Netflix won a total of three Emmys out of 14 nominations,
including two creative awards handed out a week ago. While it
didn't win top series or acting awards, the streaming service
with 37 million global subscribers generated plenty of buzz for
its original "House of Cards" series and proved that online
shows can compete alongside the highest-quality TV dramas.
"I did not see this coming," surprised "Breaking Bad"
creator Gilligan said when he accepted the show's drama series
award on stage. The first competitor that came to mind? "I
thought this was going to be 'House of Cards!" he said.