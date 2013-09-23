LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 Floral-hued gowns dotted the red carpet at the Primetime Emmy awards on Sunday, mirroring the blue and pink palettes that graced runways this season.

Deep blue tones stood out against the red carpet and actresses favored feminine silhouettes at the Emmys, the first in Hollywood's six-month-long awards season.

"30 Rock" nominee Tina Fey led the pack of ladies opting for cobalt blue in a custom Narciso Rodriguez low v-neck gown. "Girls" star Allison Williams followed the trend with a flowing strapless Ralph Lauren, while Edie Falco opted for a high neckline in a cobalt Escada dress.

"Mad Men" star Jessica Pare chose a strapless turquoise Oscar de la Renta gown, while "Nashville" star Connie Britton picked a strapless turquoise velvet Naeem Khan gown with gold beading.

"I love the texture and it felt like some really special," Britton said.

"New Girl" star Zooey Deschanel strayed from her usual girly style of flirty dresses, donning an ice blue fitted J. Mendel gown. Malin Akerman wore an ice blue strapless Marchesa, while "Top Chef" host and nominee Padma Lakshmi chose a custom-made Kaufman Franco dress.

"I always wanted to wear ice blue. I wore navy the year we won, so I'm hoping blue will bring me luck," Lakshmi said.

"Blue's an incredibly flattering color against the skin. Tina Fey's dress in electric blue, she looks sensational," Hal Rubenstein, editor-at-large of InStyle, said.

Offsetting the blue on the carpet was a sea of dusky pink and purple gowns, mirroring the floral palettes seen on the catwalks over the past month.

DUSKY ROSE, RED CARPET POSE

Dusky rose pink, a staple at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2014 collection, was the color of choice for "How I Met Your Mother" star Cobie Smulders in a strapless J Mendel gown, "Mad Men" actress January Jones in a custom Givenchy strapless fitted dress, Rose Byrne in a light pink column Calvin Klein and "Veep" actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Monique L'Huillier strapless shimmering number.

"Breaking Bad" actress Anna Gunn, who won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama, spun a twist on the trend with a Romona Keveza gown featuring a black beaded bodice over a pink full skirt.

"I'm seeing a lot of blues and pinks and a lot of fitted silhouettes. It's exciting and feminine," Zac Posen, fashion designer and "Project Runway" judge, told Reuters.

Some stars favored a bolder take on floral hues, picking deep reds, such as "Modern Family" nominee Sofia Vergara in a fishtail low-neck Vera Wang, "Downton Abbey" nominee Michelle Dockery in a two-tone Prada gown and "Project Runway" host Heidi Klum in a beaded Atelier Versace.

"Girls" actresses Lena Dunham and Zosia Mamet split critics with their choices to embrace the floral print in their dresses, Dunham in a green and red Prada outfit and Mamet in a black and pink gown.

Some stars went with the classic red carpet look of white and black. "Homeland" best drama actress nominee Claire Danes stunned critics and fans in a 1920s inspired Armani Prive cream lace gown, and "Game of Thrones" nominee Emilia Clarke in a cream belted Donna Karan gown stood out in a sea of bold hues. "Mad Men" star Christina Hendricks, known for her voluptuous curves, wore a figure-hugging black lace Christian Siriano gown.

"The Good Wife" actress Julianna Margulies wore a white column Reed Krakoff dress with a black floral print, while "Top of the Lake" and "Mad Men" actress and nominee Elisabeth Moss wore a black and white block print beaded strapless Andrew Gn.

Rubenstein said his picks for best dressed of the night were Margulies, Danes, Clarke and Lakshmi.

"It's about watching people take chances and not looking like everybody else on the red carpet," he said. (Editing by Mary Milliken and Stacey Joyce)